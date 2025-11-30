Telangana Congress MPs to Raise RRR, Musi and Airport Issues in Parliament

Hyderabad: Congress MPs from Telangana would raise key pending issues during the Winter Session of Parliament, which will be held from December 1 to December 19, including the Regional Ring Road, Regional Ring Rail, Musi river rejuvenation, Urban Challenge Fund for local bodies, new railway route approvals, and the demand for Warangal, Kothagudem and Peddapalli airports, along with Central financial sanctions.

“With only 15 sittings, we will coordinate with all Opposition parties to ensure Telangana’s issues and national concerns are strongly raised," Bhongir Congress MP Kiran Kumar Reddy said on Sunday.

He said the party would also spotlight national concerns such as irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, rising unemployment, severe Delhi-NCR air pollution, the Delhi blast, and the FIR lodged in the National Herald case. On foreign policy, the Opposition would seek clarity on US President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks on mediating India-Pakistan issues, as well as India-US trade negotiations, and China-related challenges.

"We will oppose and demand thorough debate on several government bills, including the Atomic Energy Bill 2025, Indian Higher Education Commission reforms, and the Constitutional Amendment Bill on Chandigarh. As part of the I.N.D.I.A. block, Congress will push for electoral reforms while resisting the government’s priority legislation.