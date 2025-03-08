Telangana Congress Leaders Urge Ashwini Vaishnaw to Expedite Pending Railway Projects

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Shamshabad Airport.They submitted petitions on behalf of the state government regarding pending railway projects and urged their speedy completion. Ministers Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, MPs Balaram Nayak, and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Kadiyam Kavya were among those who met the Union Minister.

After the meeting, Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy stated that they discussed pending railway projects with the Union Minister for half an hour. He mentioned that Ashwini Vaishnaw responded positively to the issues raised. Reddy expressed gratitude for the approval of a ring road for Warangal and requested the establishment of a separate Kazipet railway division. He also sought clarity on the pending Vikarabad railway line and highlighted the incomplete bridge on the Dornakal-Bhadrachalam railway line.







