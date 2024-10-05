Telangana Congress Leaders Offer to Demolish Farmhouses if Illegal

Hyderabad:Two senior Congress leaders have offered to demolish their farmhouses at their own expense within 48 hours if it is proven that they have built illegal structures within the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar . Congress veteran K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy on Friday urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to order a survey of their properties to determine the validity of these claims. The two leaders sought to dispel the allegations of encroachment on lake land and prove their compliance with the law.

Incidentally, Revanth Reddy had himself accused Ramachandra Rao of owning an illegal farm house in Aziznagar while addressing a public meeting in Secunderabad on Thursday after launching the pilot project for issuing family digital cards.



In an open letter to Revanth Reddy, Rao asserted that no illegal structures had been built on the family-owned farmhouse in Aziznagar. He called for the survey to be conducted transparently and asked for opposition leaders, who have been making the allegations, to witness the inspection.

Mahender Reddy told the media that a recent survey of his farm house by officials had found that no illegal structures existed in the FTL and buffer zones. Despite this, BRS leaders, including K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, and Sabitha Indra Reddy, continued to accuse him of building illegal structures, he said.