Telangana Congress Leaders Lobbying For DCC, Mandal, Block President Posts

ADILABAD: Congress leaders aspiring for the DCC, mandal and block president posts are intensifying their lobbying amid news that the TPCC would reorganise its committees before the local body polls.

Congress leadership thinks that such a revamp would help the party strengthen its organizational network across regions.

Several leaders said they would contest the elections for local bodies if posts are not given to them in the DCC panels. These leaders said they met TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and the in-charge minister Jupelli Krishna Rao.

Many leaders pinned their hopes on the posts in the DCCs.

TPCC-appointed observers are taking feedback from the party cadres and second-rung leaders and receiving applications from those aspiring for various posts. The demand is high for the Adilabad DCC president post. Candidates from various communities are lobbying for the post.

The list is long of Congress leaders aspiring for the Adilabad DCC president post. This includes Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Naresh Jadhav, Soyam Bapu Rao, B Srikanth Reddy, Goka Ganesh Reddy, Atram Suguna, Ade Gajender, Gudipelli Nagesh, Mallepula Narsaiah, Bejjanki Anil and Ashok Ambakanti.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju is also showing an interest in the DCC president post. He reportedly stated that he would be willing to lead the Adilabad DCC if the party asked him to do so. The high command would take a decision, taking the caste and political equations into consideration.

Many senior Congress leaders are trying for the DCC president post in Komaram Bheem Asifabad. Hints are that former MLA Atram Sakku, Vishwaprasad, Shyam Naik, Anil, Girjan corporation chairman Kotnak Tirupati and many others are lobbying for this post. Many are also trying for the Mancherial and Nirmal DCC president posts.