Telangana Civic Polls: Congress Gains Control Over 87 Municipalities, 7 Corporations

Hyderabad: The Congress consolidated its hold over urban local bodies across Telangana, securing control of 87 municipalities and six of the seven corporations on offer, including several that had delivered hung verdicts in the recent civic polls, following indirect elections on Monday. While 106 municipalities have been decided, elections to another 11 municipalities were put off for various reasons.

In the seven municipal corporations, Congress emerged victorious in six — four on its own, one with AIMIM’s backing and another with CPI’s support.

The BRS won 17 municipalities and the BJP the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. The Congress won the post in Nizamabad with the support of the AIMIM. In Kothagudem, the Congress entered into a power-sharing arrangement with the CPI. The CPI will hold the mayor’s post for the first two-and-a-half years, after which Congress will assume office for the remainder of the five-year term.

Polling for 116 municipalities and seven corporations was held on February 11. The Congress had secured a clear majority in 66 municipalities and four corporations. The BRS won outright in 13 municipalities but failed to secure control of any corporation, while the BJP did not achieve a clear majority in any municipality or corporation.

On Monday, Congress added 21 more municipalities and two corporations to its tally with the support of Independents, rebels, members elected on other party tickets and ex officio members, including MPs, MLCs and MLAs, taking its total to 87 municipalities and six corporations.

The party is optimistic about improving its numbers further in the 11 municipalities where indirect elections were deferred and are scheduled to be held on Tuesday. These include Yellandu, Sultanabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Khagaznagar, Kyatanapally, Khanapur, Zaheerabad, Indresham, Dornakal, Jangaon and Thorrur.