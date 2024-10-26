Telangana: Commoners oppose VIP darshans

Hyderabad: City residents expressed mixed opinions about a petition in the Supreme Court that seeks a ban on VIP and paid darshans in temples. The petitioner claimed that the facility granted special privileges to some people and called the practice discriminatory and exclusionary. The apex court has decided to hear the petition in December.



J. Maruthi, who works in an automobile shop at Ramkote, said, "The VIP darashanam should be stopped. When my family and I, with a newborn baby, went to Tirupati, we had to wait in line for 14 hours. When we were about to get in, the line was stopped for a VIP darshanam, and we had to wait two more hours. Common people are neglected by temple management whenever a politician or some other VIP is visiting the temple."

The petition in the apex court mentioned that the term “VIP” is neither mentioned in the constitution nor holds any legal definition. VIP and paid darshans, therefore, are only based on common practice.

" I feel it is okay to have it because money is something that goes beyond these principles these days. It would be better if this is avoided in temples where a large number of people come for darshanams," said Hemanjali, a mass communication student.

The idea of separate access to worship does not sit well with common people. "In the eyes of God, all are equal, yet the persistence of VVIP culture creates frustration among common citizens, as if divine privilege is reserved for a select few. VIP darshans should be granted solely for legitimate security needs,” said Shiva Kumar, an assistant professor at Loyola College. “The prevalent misuse of VIP culture by politicians, their families and other powerful individuals undermines fairness."

There are a few people who feel that the practice should continue. "VIP darshanam and paid darshanam should not be stopped. A person’s recommendation is acceptable because of a valid reason and it was formulated taking several factors into consideration. Given the massive footfall at popular temples, paid darshanam allows middle-income families to be back to their hometowns and work, as all of them cannot afford a long pilgrimage," opined Harish Daga, an activist from the city.

Joining the debate, Varalaxmi, a retired employee, said, “My husband and I visit at least one shrine every two months. We find this system truly unjust. It does not benefit anyone apart from the rich. I have seen many pregnant women stand in queues for hours together. Even if there is a wheelchair, waiting for so long is very difficult. Same with older people.”