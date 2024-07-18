Telangana Commemorates Phanigiri Thorana with Special Postal Cover

Hyderabad: Dr P.V.S. Reddy, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana circle, released a special postal cover commemorating the Phanigiri Thorana, a 3rd century CE artifact from the state on Thursday. The release coincided with Ashada Purnima, marking the first sermon of the Buddha.

The postal cover, titled "Dhammacakkapavattana Sutta Day," celebrates the Buddha's first teaching, delivered at the age of 35 to five monks in a deer park near Sarnath, Varanasi. This sermon, given two months after his enlightenment on Vaishaka Purnami in Bodhgaya, is known as the Dhammacakkapavattana Sutta.



It symbolises the turning of the Wheel of Truth and aims to end the cycle of Samsara, marking the start of the Buddha's 45-year teaching career and the establishment of the first Sangha.



The Phanigiri Thorana depicts the Buddha with both human and divine audiences. This is described in the Dhammacakkapavattana Sutta. This teaching encapsulates the essence of the Buddha's enlightenment and has significantly contributed to spreading his core teachings of the Four Noble Truths, the Eightfold Path, and the Middle Way in Telangana and South India since the 3rd century CE.



The special cover highlighted Telangana's rich cultural heritage, emphasising over 1,700 years of history. It features the wheel representing the Middle Way explained by the Buddha more than 25 centuries ago.



Priced at Rs 25, this special postal cover with a unique cancellation underscores Telangana Postal Circle's commitment to celebrating the region's ancient heritage on Dhammacakkapavattana Sutta Day, coinciding with Ashada Purnima on July 21 this year.

