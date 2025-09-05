Telangana Colleges Shine Nationally in Engineering

Hyderabad: Telangana’s presence in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 has grown stronger, with IIT-Hyderabad, the University of Hyderabad and Osmania University improving their national rankings in engineering. This apart, several private engineering colleges also secured places in the list.

In the overall category, IIT-Hyderabad led the state at 12th place nationally with a score of 67.04. The University of Hyderabad follows at 26 (60.32), Osmania University at 53 (55.24), and IIIT-Hyderabad at 89 (49.91). NIT Warangal, a centrally funded institute located in Telangana, is ranked 63 (53.23).

In the university category, the University of Hyderabad stood at 18, Osmania University at 30, IIIT-Hyderabad at 55, and JNTUH at 81. SR University, Warangal, and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) appear in the 101-150 band.

In the engineering category, IIT-Hyderabad was ranked 7th nationally, IIIT-Hyderabad 38th, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) 74th, SR University 91st, and JNTUH 94th.

In the 101-150 band were Anurag University, Mahindra University, MANUU, and Osmania University’s University College of Engineering.

In the 151–200 band were Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), CVR College of Engineering, Gokaraju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET), Institute of Aeronautical Engineering, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Vardhaman College of Engineering, and Vignan Institute of Technology & Science (Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri).

The 201–300 band included CMR College of Engineering & Technology, CMR Technical Campus, G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science for Women, Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (Warangal), Malla Reddy Engineering College, Malla Reddy Engineering College for Women, MLR Institute of Technology, and Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology.

The NIRF process, which assesses institutions on teaching, research, graduation outcomes, inclusivity, and perception, was more competitive this year, with over 23 per cent new entrants.