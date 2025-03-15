Telangana: Collectors Launch AI-Based Online Labs

Adilabad: Collectors formally inaugurated Artificial Intelligence-based online learning labs in selected government schools across Nirmal, Adilabad, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts on Saturday. The initiative aims to improve both learning and writing skills among students in government schools.

In Nirmal district, additional collector Faizan Ahmed and collector Abuilasha Ahinav inaugurated the AI-based lab at a government school in Medipalli village, part of the Nirmal rural mandal. This launch is part of a broader rollout that has introduced AI-based learning in 16 schools across the district.

Meanwhile, in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, collector Venkatesh Dhotre marked the inauguration of an AI-based lab at a government school in Thakkallapalli village, located in Rebbena mandal. The first phase of the project in the district has seen the establishment of AI-based labs in four schools.

Adilabad district also witnessed a similar development as collector Rajarshi Sha inaugurated an AI-based lab at a government primary school in Tatiguda, within the Adilabad Rural mandal. The collector highlighted that the introduction of AI-based teaching is particularly designed to support students who are lagging behind in their studies.