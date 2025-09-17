Telangana: Collectorates Decked up for Praja Palana Celebrations

Nizamabad/Kamareddy: The District Integrated Offices Complexes in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts have been decked up in preparation for the grand Praja Palana Day celebrations, scheduled for September 17.

In Nizamabad, collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy and police commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya inspected the arrangements at the venue on Tuesday, ensuring that all facilities are in place for the event, which will be attended by public representatives and dignitaries. Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy is set to hoist the national flag at 10 am and receive the police guard of honour at the collectorate, after which he will attend the celebrations at the R&B guesthouse as the chief guest.

In Kamareddy, K. Kodanda Reddy, chairman of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission, will hoist the tricolour at the collectorate. Collector inspected arrangements at the venue to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Both district administrations have directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements including proper seating and other amenities for guests to avoid any inconvenience during the celebrations.