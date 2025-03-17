 Top
Telangana: Collector Warns Banks over Delays in Welfare Fund Disbursal

17 March 2025 8:29 PM IST

The collector also cited a similar issue in Chala Garige, urging officials to prevent such incidents. He stated that if problems persist, complaints would be escalated to the bank's chairman for further action.

District collector Rahul Sharma speaks to bank officials as funds under various government schemes were not disbursed. The collector received complaints from people during the Grievance Day programme at the Collectorate in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday. (DC)

Warangal: District collector Rahul Sharma expressed strong dissatisfaction with bank officials over delays in releasing funds for Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, and Rythu Bharosa during a Public Grievance Redressal programme at the Collectorate on Monday.

A complaint from Yadagiri, a resident of Balayapalli village in Ghorikothapally mandal, highlighted an undue delay in disbursing funds under the Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme. Responding to the complaint, collector Sharma summoned the concerned bank officials and voiced his anger at the mismanagement, accusing them of redirecting government funds to other loan accounts.

Emphasising that officials have no authority to divert these funds, Sharma ordered immediate payment to beneficiaries. He warned that failure to comply would result in strict action, directing officials to provide detailed information on pending payments.

The collector also cited a similar issue in Chala Garige, urging officials to prevent such incidents. He stated that if problems persist, complaints would be escalated to the bank's chairman for further action.

