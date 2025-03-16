Telangana CM’s Public Meeting Turns Grand Success in Station Ghanpur

Warangal (Jangaon): Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s public meeting on Sunday was a resounding success, drawing thousands of enthusiastic people from across various mandals in the Station Ghanpur constituency. Organised under the leadership of former deputy chief minister and MLA Kadiyam Srihari, the event witnessed a particularly strong turnout from women, youth, and farmers eager to learn about the region's development plans.

The gathering buzzed with excitement as the Chief Minister unveiled development projects worth Rs 800 crore aimed at transforming local infrastructure and boosting economic growth. "It is heartening to see our region finally getting the attention it deserves," said Kalavathi, a resident of Jaffargarh mandal, who criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting local development.

College student Bhargavi, attending the meet with friends, shared her enthusiasm: "This is the first time we get to see the Chief Minister and prominent ministers like Seethakka and Konda Surekha up close in our own region. It feels like a real change is on the horizon." Despite the scorching heat, the crowd’s support remained unwavering.

To mitigate the intense summer conditions, organisers provided special amenities, including German technology tents for shade and buttermilk packets to keep attendees hydrated. Congress workers played a pivotal role in mobilising the local populace, ensuring robust participation throughout the event.

The public meeting not only underscored the Chief Minister’s popularity in Station Ghanpur but also highlighted significant infrastructural initiatives that promise to usher in a new era of progress for the region.