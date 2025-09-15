Telangana CM's MoUs Fetch Rs.2.2L Cr, 74,350 Jobs in 18 Months

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led Congress government has achieved significant progress in grounding investment proposals over the past 18 months, with nearly 75 per cent of the MoUs signed during this period already grounded.

These MoUs, worth about Rs.2.2 lakh crore, were secured during Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s investment promotion tours to Davos, the US, and other countries. Officials estimate that the projects will create 74,350 private sector jobs, half of them in the IT sector.

To fast-track implementation, the Chief Minister established a dedicated Industry and Investment Cell in his office (CMO) to monitor the status of each MoU, coordinate land allotments, and ensure speedy approvals for infrastructure creation. This institutional mechanism has been instrumental in expediting clearances and attracting global firms to Telangana, official sources said.

In 2024, the government signed 18 MoUs worth Rs.40,832 crore, while in 2025 it entered into 26 agreements amounting to Rs.1,78,950 crore. The investments span IT, data centres, energy, life sciences, food processing, and aerospace sectors.

Among the major deals, HCL, which signed an MoU in 2024 to expand its operations with a new campus creating 5,000 jobs, completed its commitment within a year. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the facility in February 2025.

Infosys committed Rs.1,150 crore to create 17,000 jobs. Of this, the first phase with a Rs 500 crore investment is operational, generating 5,000 jobs, while the second and third phases are lined up with additional investments.

Amazon Web Services signed MoUs worth Rs.60,000 crore to establish data centres, with land allotted on the outskirts of Hyderabad where construction is underway. CtrlS Datacenters, which signed Rs.10,000 crore MoUs promising 3,600 jobs, also received government land allotments. Similarly, JSW Defence started work on its Unmanned Aerial Systems unit at a cost of Rs.800 crore, creating 200 jobs.

Hindustan Unilever ahs commenced construction of two new facilities, including a palm oil production unit in Kamareddy. Tillman Global Holdings, which signed an MoU of Rs.15,000 crore for 7,000 jobs, and Ulsa Clusters data centre with an MoU of Rs.500 crore, are in the land allotment stage. Sun Petrochemicals, with a Rs.45,000 crore investment in pumped storage and solar projects, and Mytrah Energy with Rs.7,000 crore for 2,500 jobs, have secured finalised land allotments.

Adani Group’s projects are progressing in phases. Its missile shell manufacturing unit at Mamidipally has started operations, while a counter-drone systems facility is partially functional. The group has signed MoUs worth Rs.1,000 crore for these units, providing 1,000 jobs. Other commitments include a Rs.5,000 crore pumped storage project and a Rs.5,000 crore data centre, both in preparatory stages. However, its Rs.1,400 crore cement grinding unit at Ramannapet in Yadadri Bhongir district faces hurdles due to local resistance.

Official sources said the government’s proactive approach, institutional support and focus on resolving hurdles have ensured that a majority of the investment proposals are grounded, boosting Telangana’s industrial growth trajectory and positioning the state as a preferred investment destination.