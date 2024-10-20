Telangana CM Urges Group-I Students To End Protests, Write Exams

HYDERABAD: In a strong appeal to the Group-I candidates, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged them to cease the ongoing protests and attend the TGPSC Group-1 Mains exams starting on Monday. Addressing the issue during the closing ceremony of the Police Duty Meet at the Telangana Police Academy on Saturday, he alleged that certain political parties, which failed to release job notifications during their tenure, are now instigating unemployed youth to protest for political gains.

Revanth Reddy asked the police not to file criminal cases against protesting candidates explaining that such actions would jeopardise their future employment prospects. He stressed that police should exercise restraint and avoid using force, including lathicharges, against students.

Revanth Redd firmly reassured that GO 29 — a government order under scrutiny — would not adversely affect candidates from the Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories, and accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation to provoke students against the Congress-led government.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state government’s commitment to filling job vacancies and providing employment opportunities to Telangana's youth. He clarified that GO 29 was issued in alignment with the Group-I notification in February this year to ensure that candidates from BC, SC, and ST communities receive their rightful share of job opportunities.

"When we issued GO 29 along with Group 1 notification, there were no protests from students. If they had any objections then, we would have considered. Based on that we have conducted Group 1 prelims exam. If we change GOs in the middle of the exams now, it would lead to legal issues and ultimately Group-1 recruitment will come to a standstill. This will adversely affect all the candidates. That is why we are going ahead with the same GO for Mains exam as well," Revanth Reddy stated.

Revanth Reddy further said that, “We issued the notification to fill 563 Group-I posts and called for 31,000 candidates to appear for the Mains exam at a 1:50 ratio. This will greatly benefit BC, SC, and ST candidates,” he stated. He also referenced the actions of the previous BRS government, which introduced GO 55, allegedly undermining the chances of reserved category candidates to secure jobs.

He urged students to focus on their exams and avoid falling prey to political agendas. He reassured the youth that the Congress government remains committed to providing employment opportunities, with plans for additional job notifications in the near future.

"End the protests and attend the exams without fail on Monday. The future belongs to those who seize the opportunities before them," the Chief Minister said.

He also reviewed the law and order situation in the city in the wake of violent protests against Group-1 Main exams. Official sources said that in the meeting attended by a few ministers and senior officials at his residence, the Chief Minister asserted that there was no question of postponing exams at this stage and the exams would proceed as scheduled from October 21 to 27. He reportedly directed senior officials to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly. He dismissed calls for postponement, maintaining that the government is fully prepared to manage the situation.He opined that the protests were politically orchestrated by BRS and BJP leaders aiming to derail the Group-1 exams, it is learnt. The violence was reportedly fuelled by clashes between party workers, rather than genuine student involvement, he felt.