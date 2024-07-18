Telangana CM Urges Fast-Tracking of Kodangal Irrigation Scheme

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged officials to prioritise work on the Kodangal lift irrigation scheme it was significant for Mahbubnagar's agricultural prosperity.



"The Kodangal Lift Irrigation scheme is a lifeline for our farmers," Revanth Reddy stated. "Ensuring its successful implementation is crucial to boosting agricultural productivity and improving the livelihoods of our farmers," he told senior officials at his residence on Thursday during a review meeting.

To ensure close oversight of the Kodangal lift irrigation scheme, Revanth Reddy announced he would personally review the project every four weeks.

The CM also directed officials to draft proposals for establishing a fish market in Kodangal to diversify and strengthen the local economy. "A fish market will provide an additional income source for locals and promote nutritional security," he noted.

Revanth Reddy also made suggestions regarding the construction of the Integrated Residential Educational Institutions campus in Maddur mandal, focusing on modern amenities and high standards for education and living conditions.