Telangana CM to Inaugurate Gopanpally Flyover

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Rs 28.5 crore Gopanpally flyover on Saturday. This uni-directional two-lane flyover will ease traffic flow in Gopanpally, Tellapur and Nallagandla.



The length of this ‘Y’ shaped flyover including approaches from Gowlidoddi to Nallagandla is 430 metres while from Gowlidoddi to Tellapur it is 550 meters. The flyover has one entry and two exits. It starts at Gopanpally junction and one exit exit ends towards Nallagandla, the other towards Tellapur.



In addition to motorists heading towards Financial District, the flyover will those heading to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

