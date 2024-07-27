Telangana CM Revanth Urges Speedy Local Body Elections

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed officials to expedite the process for conducting local bodies elections. The five-year tenure of gram panchayats ended on February 1. Special officers are managing the panchayats temporarily.

During a review meeting, officials said the State Election Commission (SEC) was awaiting the new voter list from the Election Commission of India (ECI), which is expected within a week. Revanth Reddy directed that the election process should begin immediately after receiving the voter list and asked for the preparation of voters lists for the local bodies to be completed within a week. He also instructed the BC Commission to submit its report on the BC quota in local bodies elections.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, minister Danasari Anasuya ‘Seethakka’ and Ponnam Prabhakar.