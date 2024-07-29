Telangana CM Revanth urged to save lives of 40,000 powerloom workers

Hyderabad: Women from all over the state, who have an overwhelming Bathukamma sentiment, have been decrying from the time they were given poor quality saris with designs that were inferior as a Dasara gesture by the BRS government.

Mired in myriad controversies that ranged from high-level corruption to mass irregularities, the distribution of free saris was stopped. This has adversely impacted the lives of around 40,000 powerloom workers in Sircilla town. So tragic life had turned for them that 10 workers died by suicide in the last six months. Units have closed down their operations as fresh orders were not forthcoming and pending dues were not being settled.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, during a debate on the state budget in the Legislative Assembly, hit out at the BRS acts of omissions and commissions and asked if the opposition party was ready for a probe into the loot in the name of Bathukamma saris distribution scheme.

The Chief Minister cited several instances of how women, who felt cheated by the BRS government, had burnt the poor quality Bathukamma saris.

Meanwhile, Powerloom Textile and Allied Industries JAC convener Kurapathi Ramesh told Deccan Chronicle that 300 powerloom units engaged in making Bathukamma saris in Sircilla town have shut shop. The powerloom units would get orders to the overall tune of Rs 320 crore in the beginning of the year for delivering one crore saris ahead of Dasara. However, the Rao government did not clear bills worth Rs 120 crore to powerloom units, which had executed the order within the deadline.

The Revanth Reddy government must take a sympathetic view and give orders to make one crore saris. This would assure livelihood for 40,000 workers.

The state government can order a probe into the irregularities in the distribution process and corruption. It can also set up a skill training centre in Sircilla, so that the revitalised Rs 1,000 crore industry can compete with Sholapur, Ramesh observed.