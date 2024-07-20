Telangana CM Revanth to Attend Bonalu Celebrations at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to visit the Ujjaini Mahankali temple to take part in the Bonalu celebrations which start on Sunday. The temple committee on Saturday visited Revanth Reddy’s residence and invited him to take part in the festival at the temple.



Temples across Secunderabad have been decked up for the Bonalu celebrations with various streets near the temples being fully decorated.



US Consul General Jennifer A. Larson on Saturday morning offered special puja at a temple. She was accompanied by transport minister Ponam Prabhaker and AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi.



Devotees are likely to visit various temples in Secunderabad on Sunday. Celebrations at Ujjaini Mahankali temple are likely to draw lakhs of devotees. Ammavari procession on Rangam (Bhavishyavani) and Ambari (elephant procession) will be organized on Monday.

Asahdam is a one-month long state-level festival of Telangana. Devotes from across the state and its neighboring states converge here t take part in the festival.