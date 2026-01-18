Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Set to Join Harvard Leadership Programme

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to attend a prestigious leadership development program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, becoming the first sitting Chief Minister in independent India to enroll in an Ivy League programme.

The programme, titled “Leadership for the 21st Century: Chaos, Conflict, and Courage,” will be held from January 25 to 30 on the Harvard campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It brings together senior leaders and professionals from over 20 countries across five continents, focusing on navigating complexity and leading transformative change in governance, business, and public life.

During the week-long course, Revanth Reddy will participate in lectures, group projects, and real-world case discussions under the guidance of Professor Tim O’Brien, the Program Chair, and Professor Karen Morrissey, the Program Director. Participants are expected to engage in assignments, team-based problem-solving, and classroom presentations using historical and contemporary case studies.

At the conclusion of the course, the Chief Minister will receive a certificate in Leadership Studies from Harvard University, marking a milestone achievement for a serving Indian state leader.

Founded in 1607, Harvard University is a globally renowned Ivy League institution known for its academic excellence and leadership in research. Its Kennedy School of Government, established in 1936 and named after U.S. President John F. Kennedy, remains one of the most internationally diverse schools, representing over 100 countries. The school is currently led by Dean Jeremy M. Weinstein.

Revanth Reddy’s participation at Harvard underscores Telangana’s growing engagement with global knowledge platforms and reflects his focus on applying modern leadership practices to governance back home.