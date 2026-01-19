CM Revanth Reddy Heads To Davos For WEF Meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday morning inaugurated the renovated shrine of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram village in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district. Later in the day, he left the city for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at the Swiss ski resort town.

At the Telangana Pavilion in Davos, he will hold separate meetings with the heads of leading companies such as Google, Salesforce, Unilever, Honeywell, L'Oreal, Novartis, Tata Group, DP World, Infosys, and Cisco.

The Chief Minister will also participate in round table meetings with international delegates.

During the deliberations, Reddy will focus on inviting investors, expansion of industries already established in the state in various sectors, including IT, AI, life sciences, and manufacturing sectors.

The chief minister had instructed officials to showcase Telangana's Rising 2047 Vision Document and the state's investment potential for development in various sectors to the world at the World Economic Forum meeting.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan, Sanjay Kumar and CM Special Secretary Ajit Reddy are part of the CM's official delegation to Davos.

CM Reddy unveiled the state government's vision document, aimed at making the state a USD three economy by 2047, during the two-day 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' organised by the state government here in December last year. At the WEF meeting in Davos in 2025, Telangana secured investments of Rs 1.78 lakh crore.