Telangana CM Revanth assures fee reimbursement this academic year

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the state government will clear fee reimbursement and scholarships for students promptly from this academic year. He was referring to fee reimbursement and scholarship dues of nearly `7,000 crore left behind by the BRS government.

He assured students that these dues would be cleared at one go with a settlement scheme, which will be worked out soon. He said the dues have mounted in the last three years as the previous government had failed to release funds in time.

Reddy was participating in an interaction programme on ‘Quality Engineering Education in Telangana’ in JNTU-Hyderabad campus at Kukatpally here on Saturday.

Principals, HoDs and managements of private engineering colleges participated in the programme.





Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister announced that the government would release a job calendar for recruitment exams in the Assembly this month. This will be on the lines of the UPSC job calendar, he said.



"The job calendar will have legal backing to ensure that it is implemented strictly. This will help students and the unemployed to know in advance about the month and day of recruitment so that they can prepare for exams in a planned and effective manner," Reddy said.



The Chief Minister came down heavily against 'vested interests' for trying to block DSC, Group 1, Group 2 and other recruitment exams for which the schedule had been already released. He accused them of making impractical demands such as increasing DSC, Group 1, Group 2 posts at this stage and postponing exams that were already scheduled.



"If any changes are made in the number of posts at this stage, it will invite legal troubles as it will be a violation of notifications that have been issued. Those who are sitting on hunger strikes or those holding protests to press for their demands are neither job applicants nor students,” Revanth Reddy said.

“During my enquiry about these protests, it was found that the persons were those who are running coaching centres, who will stand to benefit if exams are postponed. The government has nothing to lose if exams are postponed but it will be the students who will suffer,” he said.

“These notifications were issued two years ago but the previous government failed to complete them. We want to complete all student-oriented initiatives fast so that they can benefit," Revanth Reddy said.