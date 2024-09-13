Telangana CM Revanth likely to visit Delhi again on September 16

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to visit Delhi on September 16, accompanied by TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, according to party sources. He had returned from Delhi on Thursday night, where crucial discussions on Cabinet expansion could not be held due to the absence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



He could only meet with AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and AICC treasurer Ajay Maken on Thursday.



Sources say Venugopal assured the Chief Minister that a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi would be convened on September 16 to address the Cabinet expansion issue, as well as the formation of a new TPCC executive committee.

Should the meeting with Rahul Gandhi not take place on September 16 as planned, party insiders indicate that the leadership aims to hold the discussions any day before September 20.



