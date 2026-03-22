Telangana CM Releases First Tranche Of Rythu Bharosa Amount To 70 lakh Farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said, beginning today, Rs 9,000 crore under the 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme will be credited in three installments, to 70 lakh farmers within 45 days.

Addressing a rally after inaugurating an oil palm processing factory at Narmeta village in Siddipet district, Reddy said the Congress government has been spending an average of Rs 5,500 crore for farmers' welfare, compared to Rs 2,700 crore during the previous BRS regime.

"Within 45 days from now Rs 9,000 crore in Rythu Bharosa funds will be credited to 70 lakh farmers," he said.

The CM said the first tranche of payment, Rs 3600 crore, will be done tomorrow, another Rs 5,400 crore will be released in the next 20 days and the rest will be credited in another 20 days from then.

Revanth Reddy inaugurated several projects and laid foundation stones for multiple development works worth Rs 775.72 crore in Siddipet district.