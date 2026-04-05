New HC A Temple Of Justice For Poor: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday likened the Telangana High Court complex coming up on a 100-acre parcel of land at Budvel in Rajendranagar to the temple of justice which would serve the poor, the weak, the voiceless, and the oppressed for the next 100 years. He said the High Court will become an icon and a functional lifeline for society and democracy.

Revanth Reddy was speaking at an event organised to lay the foundation for the Zone-II (residential and auxiliary facilities) of the upcoming complex. The foundation stone was laid by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh at Rajendranagar.

Revanth Reddy said that the government was building not only one of the largest High Court buildings in India, but a benchmark of modernity and excellence in public infrastructure. He said it was a red-letter day for Hyderabad, as the government was taking a step to create a monument for the next century, a crucial pillar for public life.

“We believe all pillars of democracy must work with mutual respect and avoid confrontations. Hence, we give highest respect not only to all verdicts and judgments, but to various observations and feedback,” he underlined.

“When we formed government in December 2023, one of our first decisions was to create the new High Court complex at Rajendranagar. Across the state, we are working on several new projects for 49 courts and many residential quarters in various towns and districts. As I said, we believe it is the duty of the executive to provide the infrastructure to the judiciary so they can help give the fastest, best justice,” the Chief Minister noted.

Revanth Reddy said building the High Court was one of the greatest opportunities provided to him, unlike earlier Chief Ministers, under whose tenure this could not be materialised.

“Many governments and Chief Ministers in the past could have taken up this project. But for some reason, it was left for my government to undertake this noble task. We knew that the current High Court, a building of great historical significance, was no longer able to support the needs of all stakeholders physically. For this reason, we took this decision to build a new High Court almost immediately after we took charge,” Revanth Reddy explained.





The rapid execution of a decade-long pending judicial project has earned the state government strong institutional validation from top judges.