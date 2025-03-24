 Top
Telangana CM Reddy arrives in Delhi for Congress meeting

24 March 2025 7:05 PM IST

"It is a political visit," sources said.

New Delhi, March 24: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is in Delhi to attend a meeting of the Congress.

"It is a political visit," sources said, without revealing details of the meeting. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy for meetings with senior Congress leaders and core committee members. Cabinet expansion is the subject of ongoing speculation.


