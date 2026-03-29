Telangana CM Reddy Accuses KCR of ‘Anti-Dalit’ Stance, Slams BRS in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday tore into BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that he "insulted" Dalits during the previous regime and continues to do so as Leader of the Opposition. Speaking in the House, the CM said Rao (known as KCR) had promised to make a Dalit leader the first chief minister of Telangana.

However, he alleged that the BRS president "deceived the Dalit community" and failed to fulfill the promise.

"KCR is anti-Dalit. He could not even tolerate a Dalit (Bhatti Vikramarka) serving as the Leader of the Opposition when the BRS was in power, simply because he questioned the government," Reddy charged.

The CM further alleged that Rao was not attending the Assembly because he "did not want to face a Dalit Speaker."

He also alleged that BRS members were "humiliating" the Speaker by repeatedly stalling the proceedings.

Reddy urged the Speaker to take action against BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy for his "unruly behaviour" in the House.

He also took a dig at the BRS over defections encouraged during its tenure in 2014 and 2018, and objected to alleged derogatory remarks made against Minister Seethakka.

The CM said insulting senior leaders in the House was uncalled for.