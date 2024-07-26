Telangana CM Prioritises Push to Handloom and Power Loom Sectors

HYDERABAD: In a significant move to bolster the handloom and power loom sector in the state, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed officials to implement measures aimed at providing substantial employment to both handloom and power loom workers.

He conducted a review meeting on the functioning of Telangana Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited, here on Friday. The review focused on enhancing employment opportunities and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for weavers across the state.

Stressing the urgency of the matter, Reddy directed that a meeting be arranged post-August 15 with procurers of uniforms from various government departments.

Reddy highlighted the importance of procuring cloth from weavers for government institutions, specifically mentioning departments like TGRTC, police, and health. He noted that this initiative would significantly increase employment opportunities for weavers.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to create a special, high-quality design for the dress code of Mahila Shakti group members. This will ensure that the skills of the workers are recognised and duly rewarded.

Reddy directed officials to take all necessary steps to benefit genuine workers ensuring that the welfare measures reach those who need them the most. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the handloom sector, which is a crucial part of Telangana's cultural and economic fabric.



