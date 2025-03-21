Telangana CM presses Nabard for enhanced rural funding
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held discussions with Nabard chairman Shaji K.V., advocating for reduced interest rates on RIDF loans to bolster rural development in Telangana. Key requests included financial support for micro-irrigation initiatives and measures to strengthen cooperative societies.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the burden of high-interest loans inherited from the previous government, some reaching 11 per cent.
