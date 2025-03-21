 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana CM presses Nabard for enhanced rural funding

Telangana
DC Web Desk
21 March 2025 4:01 PM IST

The Chief Minister also highlighted the burden of high-interest loans inherited from the previous government.

Telangana CM presses Nabard for enhanced rural funding
x
A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held discussions with Nabard chairman Shaji K.V., advocating for reduced interest rates on RIDF loans to bolster rural development in Telangana. Key requests included financial support for micro-irrigation initiatives and measures to strengthen cooperative societies.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the burden of high-interest loans inherited from the previous government, some reaching 11 per cent.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X