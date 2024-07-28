Telangana CM pays tributes to Jaipal Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his family, visited Spoorthysthal at Necklace Road to pay tribute to the statue of former Union minister and Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy.

Following this, the Chief Minister held a meeting at his residence with members of the Hare Krishna Foundation. The discussion centered around a semi-residential pilot project in Kodangal aimed at providing breakfast and lunch to 28,000 students in government schools through a centralised kitchen. With construction already underway in Kodangal town, the Chief Minister and foundation members deliberated on the logistics of meal distribution and securing funds from various companies under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



In the evening, the Chief Minister visited NetZero city in Meerkhanpet, Kandukur mandal, Ranga Reddy district. He outlined the state government’s plans to develop a net-zero city in Meerkhanpet, emphasising its pollution-free and carbon-neutral environment. The government intends to allocate this area for the establishment of pharmaceutical companies.