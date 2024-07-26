Telangana CM not to attend NITI Aayog meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will not be attending the NITI Aayog meeting to be held in Delhi on July 27 in protest against the Centre allegedly hurting the state's rights and not releasing funds due to it, official sources said on Friday.

The Chief Minister had said in the Legislative Assembly on July 24 during debate on a resolution, passed by the House after a day-long discussion, against the central government's alleged discrimination towards the state in the Union Budget.



"The Prime Minister is the chairman of NITI Aayog. NITI Aayog meeting would be held on (July) 27th under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. As Chief Minister of Telangana, (I am) boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting for hurting Telangana's rights, not releasing the funds due to Telangana and for not giving the permissions due to be given to Telangana," Revanth Reddy had said.

The state government is boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting as part of its protest and hoped that Modi would issue a statement during the ongoing session of Parliament on the assurances made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and on the requests made by the state and amend the budget accordingly, he had said.

The assurances and requests include setting up a steel factory and railway coach factory, reviving Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), giving permission to Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project, "construction of NTPC power plant with remaining 2,400 MW and starting tribal university in a full-fledged manner."

Noting that India is a Union of States as per the Constitution, the resolution passed by the Assembly had said it is the responsibility of the Central government to ensure the integrated and holistic development of all states in the country.

Alleging that the Centre has "forsaken" the federal spirit, the resolution said Telangana was meted out injustice in the budget.