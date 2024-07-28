Top
Telangana CM misleading people on meters: BRS MLA

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 July 2024
Telangana CM misleading people on meters: BRS MLA
The Congress is spreading lies on the issue of fixing meters to agriculture pump sets, alleged BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Congress is spreading lies on the issue of fixing meters to agriculture pump sets, alleged BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy. He accused Chief Miniser A. Revanth Reddy of quoting the agreement of the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (Uday) scheme selectively to strengthen his argument and insisted that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had refused to fix meters to farmers’ pump sets.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday Jagadish Reddy said, “The CM was economical with truth and misled the people. We never accepted the proposal to install meters in 2017 despite pressure from the Centre. The CM is trying to privatise the power sector. He should answer if any smart meters were installed at the farmer’s level. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself agreed that we have not accepted the proposal for installation of meters.”

The Uday scheme was introduced by the Centre in 2015, in which 27 states including Telangana and those ruled by Congress joined, to take over the debts of Discoms by the Centre in return for certain fiscal discipline measures by the state governments.

Jagadish Reddy alleged that the media was being fed with stories that bills were not being paid by the residents of Hyderabad. Meters were installed in every house in the city to collect bills. This is being done to hand over the sector to a few favoured private companies.

He challenged the Chief Minister for an open debate on the issue.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
