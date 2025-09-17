Telangana CM Meets Tollywood Employee Federation Members

Hyderabad: Finally, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spared some time for Telugu film employees federation members. "He wanted to meet federation members for some time but he could spare some time today, says director Veera Shankar, member of coordination committee from federation side.

He claimed that members of 13 unions were invited for the meeting. "Employees drawing daily wages participated in the meeting which ended in a positive note, he adds. Actually, CM personal intervention ensured that 18 odd days stike came to a halt and thousands of workers were back to work. "First 15% hike for workers drawing below 2000 was implemented. Similarly, 7.5% hike for workers drawing between 2000 to 5000 was also implemented and the remaining hike would be implemented in next two years, he points out

With government ready to form a committee with govt officials, producers and federation members, CM wanted to know any specific issues to be addressed by the committee. "A formal meeting with federation members before constituting the committee, he concludes.

Earlier, CM met Tollywood producers and discussed about expansion plans to raise the bar on Telugu cinema and make Hyderabad a global film capital.