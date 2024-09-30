Telangana CM Leaves for Delhi, Sparks Cabinet Expansion Rumours

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Monday evening. Party sources said the visit was to call on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who took ill while addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Party sources confirmed that the Chief Minster had no official engagements and would return by Tuesday evening.

The timing of the sudden visit fuelled rumours about the long-pending Cabinet expansion to fill the six vacancies.

However, senior party sources played down the prospect of immediate discussions by the party high command with Revanth Reddy on the matter, citing the absence of key leaders, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is in the United States on an investor outreach tour, and minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is in mourning following the death of his father on Sunday.

Bhatti is expected to return to Hyderabad on October 4, while Uttam Kumar Reddy is likely to resume duties after the 11-day mourning period for his father.