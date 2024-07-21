Telangana CM leaves for Delhi, likely to meet Union Ministers during visit

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday left for Delhi and is likely to meet Union Ministers during his visit to the national capital.

He is expected to meet Union Ministers on Monday ahead of the Union Budget, official sources said.

Revanth Reddy, who is state Congress president, is also expected to meet senior Congress leaders in the national capital.

Revanth Reddy, who launched the Congress government's crop loan waiver scheme last week, had said he would soon go to Delhi and invite Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for a public meeting to be organised in Telangana to thank the latter for the loan waiver.

Rahul Gandhi had attended a rally at Warangal in Telangaa in 2022 where Congress had announced a 'Warangal Declaration' which promised loan waiver and other pro-poor measures.

Before leaving for Delhi, Revanth Reddy offered prayers at the temple of Goddess Ujjain Mahankali at Secunderabad here as part of the Bonalu festival.