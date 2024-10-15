Telangana CM in Delhi Tomorrow for CWC

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to visit Delhi on October 17 to participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which has been convened to strategise for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, and the Congress is gearing up for an intense campaign. Sources have also indicated that the CM may also discuss the long-pending expansion of his Cabinet with the party high command after the CWC meetings.

The Congress high command is placing considerable emphasis on the involvement of Telangana Congress leaders in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Revanth Reddy, along with ministers and key party leaders, is expected to actively campaign in support of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA consists of the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (UBT).

As part of its strategy, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has already initiated training programmes for hundreds of Congress activists from Telangana. These activists have been assigned election duties in key constituencies with a significant presence of voters of Telangana-origin.

Telangana and Maharashtra share close geographical, social, and political ties. The undivided Adilabad and Nizamabad districts of Telangana border Maharashtra, and many residents have strong social and familial connections with districts such as Nanded, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Solapur. A large number of people from Adilabad and Nizamabad have settled in these parts of Maharashtra, which the Congress party plans to leverage.

The AICC intends to mobilise its leadership and cadres from Telangana, especially from Adilabad and Nizamabad, to boost support for the MVA. A series of public meetings and roadshows featuring Revanth Reddy and other ministers will be organised, particularly in areas with a significant Telangana-native voter base.