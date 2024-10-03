HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on BRS and BJP leaders for their opposition to the constitution of HYDRAA and Musi riverfront development projects. He specifically accused BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao of orchestrating "artificial protests" using hired supporters to hinder these projects, with the motive of protecting their illegal farmhouses built on full tank kevel (FTL) land and buffer zones of lakes.

Addressing a public meeting in Secunderabad, after launching the pilot project for family digital cards here on Thursday, Reddy reiterated his commitment to moving forward with these projects, despite knowing the potential political risks associated with the demolition of illegal structures.

"I will not hesitate to safeguard Hyderabad’s future generations," he declared, stressing that the projects are intended to protect the city from flooding, lake encroachments and environmental degradation and not for deriving any political gains.

He alleged that the BRS had funnelled Rs 1,500 crore into its party accounts through illegal means. "You’ve looted the state for 10 years. Why not take Rs 500 crore from this money and distribute it to those displaced by the Musi Riverfront Project," he challenged the BRS leadership.

Reddy stated that his government was open to suggestions and urged the Opposition to participate in a constructive dialogue.

"Suggest alternatives for Musi displaced if you have any. The government is ready to listen. Do you have the guts to attend an all-party meeting if I convene it on this issue and give your valuable suggestions," he asked, calling out the BRS for using the poor as a shield to protect their illegal assets.

The Chief Minister did not mince words, specifically targeting prominent BRS leaders. "Should we demolish KTR's illegally constructed farmhouse in Janwada? Should we demolish Harish Rao's illegally constructed farmhouse in Aziznagar? Sabitha Indra Reddy has three sons with three farmhouses — should we demolish those too," he asked.

Reddy accused the BRS leaders of selling illegal plots along the shores of Nallacheruvu and the Musi river, further contributing to encroachment and environmental issues. He reiterated his deep connection with the public, stating, "After working with the people for 20 years, don’t I know the hardships of the poor?"

He announced that the government was ready to distribute 1,000 acres of land in Jawaharnagar to the poor and build Indiramma houses as part of its rehabilitation efforts.

Turning his focus to BJP MP Eatala Rajendar, the Chief Minister questioned his contributions to the Musi riverfront project.

"The local MP must tell us what he has brought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If the Sabarmati Riverfront can be developed, why can’t we develop the Musi," he wondered while accusing Rajendar of merely orchestrating the rhetoric of Rama Rao and Harish Rao and not offering original solutions, despite switching political parties.

In an appeal to the opposition, Reddy proposed a united effort to demand housing for the poor from the central government.

"Let’s all go to Modi to get houses for the poor in the Musi region. I’m ready," he said, expressing his willingness to lead efforts to secure more resources for the state's development.

The Chief Minister also called for an audit of lakes and encroachments in Hyderabad, warning that unchecked land grabbing was leading to flooding. "Floods are displacing many families, and if we keep quiet, even the Musi will get blocked soon," he cautioned, stressing that his government’s actions are aimed at securing a better future for the city and its people.

"I know the grief of the poor, and we don’t want to see their tears. Our government's main goal is to provide alternatives for every poor person," he said.

Throwing a challenge to the opposition, Reddy questioned, "Those who boast of 10 years of experience—tell us what you will do for the poor. I will bring the entire Cabinet; can Rajendar bring Rs 25,000 crore from Modi?"



The Chief Minister defended his government's plans to provide housing and financial aid of Rs 25,000 to those displaced by the Musi project, saying it would allow people living in unhealthy conditions along the river to lead a more dignified life.

He appealed to opposition leaders to conduct a survey of lakes and water body encroachments in Hyderabad, noting that many ponds and nalas have already disappeared due to unchecked land grabbing. He warned that if immediate action was not taken, Musi river could face the same fate. "Is it a crime to provide housing to the homeless or to protect Nalgonda residents from drinking polluted Musi water?" he said.

Meanwhile, he dismissed accusations of the opposition leaders that the Congress government had initiated HYDRAA and Musi projects as a means to extort money. "How absurd it sounds. Who will offer money if we demolish their buildings? Continuing demolitions won’t bring us money, only the resentment and curses of displaced families. Unfortunately, the opposition lacks even this level of maturity," Reddy remarked.