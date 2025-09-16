Telangana CM Distributes Musical Instruments to Visually Impaired Students

Karimnagar: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy distributed musical instruments to visually impaired students today. Accompanied by ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman, the chief minister presented the musical instruments to the students who underwent training in music offered by Karimnagar district welfare department.

The students also impressed the Chief Minister and Ministers by singing songs. On this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy released a CD of the songs crooned by the students.

MP Anil Kumar Yadav, GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi, CM OSD Vemula Srinivas, Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Satpathi, and others are also present.