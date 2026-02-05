Telangana CM Challenges BJP, Slams Shah on Minorities Quota

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the past that BJP would end reservations for minorities if voted to power in Telangana, and challenged the saffron party to form government in the state.

Speaking at Consultative Meeting of Jamiat Ulama Telangana here, he also said he has requested former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy to help in preparing the proposed legislation against hate speech.

Reddy referred to BJP president Nitin Nabin addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on Wednesday and the comments of Shah in the past on ending the four per cent minority quota.

"You have seen yesterday. Somebody came to Mahabubnagar from Delhi. You have seen what he spoke. Amit Shah made a speech that four per cent reservation to Muslims would be removed if they form government in Telangana. I am asking (PM Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah. If you have courage, form government in Telangana," he said.

He indicated that BJP had won impressive number of seats in Telangana due to a vote transfer by the BRS by sacrificing its prospects.

The CM also said the proposed legislation against hate speeches is being made to prevent such remarks and to punish those who are involved in hate crimes.

"We will make the law against hate speech in the coming budget session and implement in Telangana. Policy document is being made. I have told officials. I requested Justice Sudarshan Reddy, who saved minority reservations upto Supreme Court and who fought in Vice Presidential election against Modi, to make hate speech law," he said.

People belonging to "majority and minority" should work together to make the country compete with US, China and Japan, he said.

He also said his government finalised details of Muslim population by conducting caste survey in the state which would help in making the four per cent reservation for minorities in the state permanent.

The reservation helped minority students to secure jobs in government, he added.

Addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Wednesday, BJP president Nitin Nabin alleged that Revanth Reddy has reached the peak of "appeasement politics" and also suppressed Telugu language and culture.

Shah had in the past said the BJP would end minority reservations in Telangana and provide the benefit to STs, SCs and backward classes.