Telangana CM Celebrates Sanna Biyyam Anniversary at Assembly

Hyderabad: Marking the successful completion of one year of the flagship ‘Sanna Biyyam’ (fine rice) scheme, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hosted a special lunch for his cabinet colleagues, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) at the State Assembly premises.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister reflected on the core vision behind the initiative, emphasising its dual benefits for both food producers and consumers.

"With the goal of benefiting the farmer by providing a bonus and satisfying the hunger of the poor by giving them fine rice, we launched the Sanna Biyyam scheme a year ago," CM Revanth Reddy stated in his post.

Highlighting the scheme's widespread reach, the Chief Minister announced a major milestone, claiming that the state government has successfully implemented the distribution of fine rice to 86 percent of the targeted population over the past year.

To commemorate the occasion, the Chief Minister shared photographs of the celebratory lunch.

Revanth Reddy concluded his post by reaffirming the state's commitment to welfare, utilizing hashtags such as #FineRiceScheme, #FoodForAll, and #FoodSecurity.