Telangana CM calls for streamlining sand supply process

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to open sand stock points on three sides of the city to meet the huge demand for sand in Hyderabad. He directed mining officials to deal with illegal mining and transportation of sand and other minerals with an iron hand.

Reddy asserted that stringent action against illegal mining and transportation was the only solution to generate more revenue for the state government. He directed officials to ensure that the quantity of sand required by construction companies for mega projects is supplied through the Telangana Mineral Development Corporation (TGMDC). He wanted them to make available sand at reasonable prices so that consumers do not rely on illegal suppliers.



The Chief Minister was speaking at a review on the mining department here on Saturday. The officials briefed about the measures taken to curb illegal sand transport, which are also generating more revenue in last one month.



In view of the huge consumption of sand in Hyderabad and the surrounding areas, Reddy wanted the mining department to open sand stock points on three sides of the city. These will specifically benefit consumers with small requirements.

He said that only TGMDC should supply sand for construction works taken up by various departments like irrigation, R&B, panchayat raj and the likes.



Reddy asked the officials about penalties imposed in the past on various mineral quarries under the jurisdiction of the mines department and the collections, thereof. He wanted them to take a policy decision in this regard. The mining officials were directed to call for tenders immediately for auction of long-pending minor mineral blocks.

Chief Minister's advisors Vem Narender Reddy and K Srinivasa Raju, TGMDC chairman E Anil Kumar, CM's principal secretary V. Seshadri, secretary K. Manicka Raj, mines director K. Shashanka, mines secretary N. Sridhar and TGMDC MD Sushil Kumar were present in the meeting.