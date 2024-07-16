Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that farmers would receive crop loan waiver amount of up to Rs 1 lakh in their bank accounts on July 18, even as he clarified that pattadar passbooks could also be used to avail the waiver, and not just ration cards.

The Congress government will celebrate the Rs 1 lakh loan waiver on July 18 at Rythu Vedikas. Farmers owing loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be covered in phases before August 15, Revanth Reddy said while addressing a conference of district collectors at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Allaying the fears of farmers losing the benefit on account of the government insisting on ration cards to qualify for the scheme, the Chief Minister insisted that the ration cards data will be used only to identify the details of family members since the family is being taken as a unit for the loan waiver, but the crop loan waiver will be extended based on pattadar passbooks data.



He said those who do not possess ration cards are also eligible to seek the benefit adding that agriculture officers will visit such households and determine the eligibility. Farmers can also submit applications to agriculture officials seeking the benefit in the event of not having ration cards.



There are nearly 60 lakh farmers holding pattadar passbooks and all farmers don't possess ration cards. As per official estimates, 39 lakh farmers took crop loans which will be waived.



Revanth Reddy said that nearly 11.50 lakh farmers will receive an amount up to Rs 1 lakh each in their bank accounts in one-go on July 18.



Farmers having ration cards will receive the benefit of Day One, while those without ration cards will get the benefit after agriculture officials determine their eligibility.



Revanth Reddy will interact with 300 farmers at every Rythu Vedika through video conferencing on July 18 and celebrate the occasion of crop loan waiver. Ministers, MLAs and MLCs were asked to visit Rythu Vedikas in their respective districts and constituencies and take part in celebrations along with farmers.