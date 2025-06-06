Telangana Clears Rs 19K Cr Metro Projects

Hyderabad:The Telangana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday, approved the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Phase 2 (Part-B) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. The proposed expansion spans 86.1 km and is estimated to cost ₹19,579 crore. The expansion will cover key corridors towards Medchal and Shamirpet and marks a significant step forward in the government's efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure.

The DPRs, prepared and cleared by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Board on May 8, will now be submitted to the Centre for financial assistance. The project is proposed to be executed jointly with the union government.



Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, information and public relations minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the 24.5 km JBS–Medchal corridor will be fully elevated and have 18 stations. The 22 km JBS–Shamirpet stretch will include 14 stations, with a 1.65 km underground section near Hakimpet Air Force Station due to security restrictions. The RGIA–Future City–Skill University corridor will extend 39.6 km and comprise elevated, underground and at-grade segments. The metro expansion is part of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision to develop JBS into a world-class transit hub, the minister added.



The Cabinet also approved road development under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). In the first phase, 5,190 km of roads and buildings department roads and 7,947 km of panchayat raj roads will be upgraded over the next two and a half years. Maintenance responsibility will rest with the contractors executing the project for 15 years, a model aimed at reducing the financial burden on the state exchequer and the public.



In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a new Earth Sciences University in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district by upgrading the existing Mining College. The university will be named after former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in recognition of his role in Telangana’s formation.



The Cabinet also approved extending ₹10 lakh accident insurance coverage to all women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), reaffirming the government’s focus on women’s welfare.