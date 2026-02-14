Telangana Clears Pending Stipends of Junior Doctors

Hyderabad: The health department has released Rs 19 crore to clear pending stipend arrears of junior doctors under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), bringing relief to postgraduate doctors, senior residents, house surgeons, and super-specialty postgraduates.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) said all arrears had been cleared, with payments credited along with regular stipends. The release covers dues for the 2023 and 2024 postgraduate batches, senior residents, house surgeons from the 2019 and 2020 batches, and super-specialty postgraduates, in line with the stipend revision under GO No. 90 for January–June 2025.

Postgraduates from the 2021 and 2022 batches, now serving as senior residents, have also received their pending amounts. House surgeons and super-specialty postgraduates have similarly been paid.

TJUDA expressed gratitude to health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, principal secretary, health, Dr Christina Z. Chongthu, and DME Dr A. Narendra Kumar. Association leaders Dr Isaac Newton and Dr Ajay Kumar Goud confirmed that no stipend arrears remain pending for junior doctors in the state.