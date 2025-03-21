SSC Public Exams Commence in Telangana

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations has commenced in Telangana on Friday. A total of 5,09,403 students, including 2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls, is set to appear for the exams.

The examinations will be conducted at 2,650 centres set up across the State. The exams commences at 9:30 AM and students will be given grace time of five minutes till 9.35 am. The exams will continue till April 4.