Telangana Claims Pie in Destination Weddings

Hyderabad: The first sight of the Taj Falaknuma Palace from the winding hill road can feel almost cinematic. Guests attending a wedding are greeted with marble staircases, glittering chandeliers, and expansive lawns large enough to host hundreds. However, until Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan was married in this European-style palace in 2014, the nation was not aware of this gem.

Similarly, Telangana boasts of several forts, film studios, lakefronts, resorts, which are a delight to behold. Yet, the state has traditionally remained low on the radar for destination weddings and has recently started to claim its right place.

“When you search online for the best wedding destinations in India, Telangana doesn’t even appear,” admits Balaram Babu, president of the Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI).

Rajasthan, Goa, and Kerala dominate the rankings, he says, while Hyderabad offers heritage venues, modern hotels, and cuisine that can rival them. “If the industry size is Rs 3 lakh crore across India, Telangana could touch at least Rs 40,000 crore. But branding has been weak, plus culturally, the north has always dominated for whatever reason. But the potential here is massive.”

A planner quoted Tollywood’s influence as decisive. “There is no limit to imagination if clients are ready to spend; we have done it all,” said Shalini Reddy, who heads an elite wedding planning company called Whimsical.

Apart from venue and decor, Hyderabad also exudes old-world charm. Laad Bazaar, near Charminar, can easily compete with the likes of Chandni Chowk. “There isn't a thing that you will not find in the Old City. From beautiful fabrics to the designer dupes, you will get everything here,” noted Nilouefer S., a would-be bride who was spotted shopping in Old City.

“Tailors here can stitch any elite design that you want, without compromising on quality. They were, after all, tailored for Nawabs once, and I believe it is very affordable,” she explained.

Hyderabad — named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2019 — also appeals to taste buds of every kind. Caterers say couples often design menus that allow guests to move from cocktails and continental spreads on one side of the venue to South Indian banana-leaf meals on the other.

Typically, couples today often want their wedding to tell a story. Hyderabad offers that in ways few places can. Music becomes central to that storytelling. Sufi groups such as Razab Ali’s create an atmosphere that feels intimate and ceremonial at the same time. His troupe has sung for Ed Sheeran, Diljit Dosanjh, and Armaan Malik, but he insists the most meaningful moments come at weddings.

Weather also adds to Telangana's case. The Indian Meteorological Department records Hyderabad’s elevation at 505 metres, which softens extremes. Unlike Delhi or Jaipur, nights rarely drop below 10 degrees Celsius. “The best part about Hyderabad and Telangana is the weather. It is always so pleasant. Apart from the rain and little heat during May, most of the year the weather is near perfect,” notes Shalini.

Telangana’s government has sensed the opportunity. The “Wed in Telangana” campaign was launched with the Events Chamber. The tourism policy 2025-30 talks of special attraction zones, streamlined permissions, and public-private investments at Ananthagiri, Nagarjunasagar, and Somasila. “We want planners to come here, see our venues, and take that experience to their clients,” said an official, referring to familiarisation tours.

Balaram Babu insists the state has more than just Hyderabad. Officials confirmed that Ananthagiri Hills, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Somasila are under consideration for public–private partnership development. “Single-window clearance is already in process. If blanket permissions for timings beyond 11 pm are introduced, it will be the biggest game changer.”

Quote

“Telangana is a wedding destination… the industry is Rs 3 lakh crore across India, Telangana can touch Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 crore and create entrepreneurs.”

— Balaram Babu, TCEI