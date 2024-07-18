Telangana: Civic body kills mad dog that injured 28 in Huzurabad

Karimnagar: Municipal officials along with a dog squad on Thursday killed a dog that attacked 25 people on Wednesday night and three more people Thursday morning in Huzurabad constituency of Karimnagar district.

After learning that a mad dog has been roaming in colonies and attacked many people in Jammikunta, Saidapur and Huzurabad areas, municipal officials searched for the canine and killed it in Huzurabad town.



Several stray dogs including mad dogs attacked 25 people of all ages in Pratapwada, Mamindlawada, Vidyanagar and Gandhinagar colonies on Wednesday.



When locals tried to rescue the victims, the dogs also attacked them. The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Huzurabad town and given anti-rabies injections.



Four persons who were injured seriously were shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) hospital.



Meanwhile, locals urged municipal officials to take immediate steps to curb the stray dog menace. Reacting immediately, the civic officials found one of the mad dogs and killed it.



Municipal chairperson Gande Radhika urged people of Huzurabad constituency to be alert in view of stray dogs which are roaming in the town and take care of pet dogs in their houses and not let them out.