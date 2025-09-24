Telangana CID Busts Betting Apps Racket, 8 Arrested in Multi-State Raids

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal online betting, the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) carried out simultaneous raids across six locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab. Officials confirmed that eight individuals were arrested during the operation.

Investigations revealed that the accused were running six betting applications — Taj 007, Fairnlo Live, Andhra 365, VL Book, Telugu 365, and S 365. Authorities suspect that the apps had a wide user base, luring youth into betting and causing financial losses to many.