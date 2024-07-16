Telangana: Chennur Rural Cops Restore Road Link in Mancherial

Adilabad: The Chennur Rural Circle police on Monday restored the road connectivity temporarily by getting the washed away causeway repaired at Nakkalapalli in Kotapalli police station limits in Mancherial district. The low-level bridge was washed away in the flood waters following the heavy rain in the area on Sunday night. With this, road connectivity was affected in a few villages.



The Chennur Rural Circle police got information about the incident of the causeway being washed away and informed the matter to the high officers. Ramagundam police commissioner M. Srinivas asked the Chennur Rural Circle police to take the initiative to repair the causeway to restore it temporarily for the convenience of the local people.

Chennur Rural CI D. Sudhakar and Kotapalli SI ensured the repair works to the low-level bridge by using the JCB. The villagers Nakkalapalli, Baddampalli and Bhrahmanapalli thanked the police for restoring the road connectivity by temporarily repairing the low-level bridge.