Telangana CEO Issues Notices To 13 Parties For Election Inactivity

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy on Friday issued showcause notices to 13 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI), for not participating in any election for six years.

The commission has therefore proposed to delist these parties and issued notice to them to make their submissions by July 11. A hearing has been scheduled for July 15.

The 13 RUPPs are: Telangana Karmika Raithu Rajyam Party; Indian Minorities Political Party; Jago Party; National People’s Congress; Telangana Loksatta Party; Telangana Minorities OBC Rajyam; Yuva Party; Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar-Phule); Telangana Students United For Nation Party; Andhra Pradesh Rashtra Samaikya Samithi Party; Jatiya Mahila Party; Yuva Telangana Party; and Telangana Praja Samithi (Kishore, Rao and Kishan)